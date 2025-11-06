Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David Hardy Acquires 2,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David Hardy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.53 per share, for a total transaction of $133,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,060. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,405.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $92,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

