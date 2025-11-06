Shelley Appel Purchases 1,338 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Shelley Appel bought 1,338 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,549.68. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.35. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

