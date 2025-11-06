Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Sells $77,653.35 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) insider Curtis Loveland sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,653.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,103.30. This represents a 54.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 371,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKY. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocky Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 109,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 128.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.