Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 6th

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $7.29 on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 3,060,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $746.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.67. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.