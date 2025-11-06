Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 6th

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.
Golden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $7.29 on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 3,060,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $746.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.67. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $35.49.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
