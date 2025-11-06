Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 538,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.