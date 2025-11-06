Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. Universal Electronics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.010-0.110 EPS.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 158,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,779. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,260,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 185,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 164,617 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
