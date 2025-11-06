Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.25. Telefonica shares last traded at $4.2350, with a volume of 578,834 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Telefonica to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

