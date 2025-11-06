Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.9950 and last traded at $4.9950, with a volume of 6450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Up 0.2%

Dominos Pizza UK Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 434.0%.

Dominos Pizza UK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dominos Pizza UK

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

