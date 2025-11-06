Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $7.12. Bioventus shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 413,674 shares.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $618.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bioventus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bioventus by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bioventus by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

