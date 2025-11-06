Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62. 152,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 174,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 1.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.