Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. 166,325,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average session volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Several brokerages have commented on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,615.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,740.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,898.69.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 per share, for a total transaction of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Company insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

