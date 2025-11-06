Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Steven Quirk Sells 48,350 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,279 shares in the company, valued at $9,881,930.19. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $15.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,208,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,393,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “mkt outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

