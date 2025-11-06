Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for abrdn (ABDN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for abrdn (LON: ABDN):

10/30/2025 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 195 to GBX 200. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 234 to GBX 242. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 205 to GBX 220. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 to GBX 240. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 180 to GBX 190. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – abrdn had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 175 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 to GBX 245. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 200 to GBX 205. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

