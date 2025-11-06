Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam Sells 35,305 Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EBAY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,700. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

