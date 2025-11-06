O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $289,375.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.