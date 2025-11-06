GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Patrick Chuang Sells 40,000 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Chuang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,337.56. This trade represents a 72.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 1,606,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $244.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.34.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GSI Technology by 8,247.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $69,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

