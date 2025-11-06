Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) EVP Michael Chase Sells 13,144 Shares

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 1,590,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stag Industrial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

