Ali Kashani Sells 16,170 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $174,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,391,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,561,361.76. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ali Kashani sold 13,310 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $154,795.30.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ali Kashani sold 12,930 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $194,984.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Ali Kashani sold 164,735 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $1,701,712.55.

NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 5,900,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,430. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $640.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SERV. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Serve Robotics by 117.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

