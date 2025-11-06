Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $200,288.64 in Stock

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. 2,797,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,036. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

