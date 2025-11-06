Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) President Sells $1,700,368.68 in Stock

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) President Thompson Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.30. 1,450,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 336.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 147,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

