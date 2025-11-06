AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director David Chang Sells 100,000 Shares

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director David Chang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,231.36. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AXT Trading Down 2.5%

AXTI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $409.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.33. AXT Inc has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on AXT in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 75.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 227,333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160,858 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

