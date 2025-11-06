uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 38,810 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,783,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Get uniQure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on uniQure from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on uniQure

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.