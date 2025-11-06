uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 38,810 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
uniQure Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,783,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
