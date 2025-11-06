Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 17.26 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%.

AUTO stock traded up GBX 24.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 798.60. The company had a trading volume of 643,623,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 813.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 706 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 920.

About Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

