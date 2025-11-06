Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,559. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The business had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $5,610,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 337,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,515,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $954,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

