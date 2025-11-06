Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Releases Earnings Results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 119,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,291. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $1,654.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

