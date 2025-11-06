Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Issues Earnings Results

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Ambiq Micro updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.440–0.340 EPS.

Ambiq Micro Stock Performance

Shares of Ambiq Micro stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 164,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,630. Ambiq Micro has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambiq Micro stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

