Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Issues Earnings Results

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Ambiq Micro updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.440–0.340 EPS.
Ambiq Micro Stock Performance
Shares of Ambiq Micro stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 164,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,630. Ambiq Micro has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47.
Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambiq Micro stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Ambiq Micro Company Profile
Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.
