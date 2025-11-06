Analyzing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $228.14 million 8.50 $28.66 million $1.24 49.11 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Innodata and Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innodata and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 1 4 1 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innodata currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Innodata’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innodata is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 18.71% 54.27% 32.29% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innodata beats Technology Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

