Comparing Sionna Therapeutics (SION) & Its Rivals

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) is one of 618 publicly-traded companies in the "MED – BIOMED/GENE" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sionna Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sionna Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sionna Therapeutics 1 1 4 1 2.71 Sionna Therapeutics Competitors 5315 11951 37240 1121 2.61

Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 66.74%. Given Sionna Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sionna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sionna Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sionna Therapeutics Competitors -1,429.64% -640.77% -28.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sionna Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sionna Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sionna Therapeutics N/A -$61.69 million -7.80 Sionna Therapeutics Competitors $1.00 billion -$41.40 million 14.22

Sionna Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sionna Therapeutics. Sionna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Sionna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sionna Therapeutics competitors beat Sionna Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients. Our goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (“NBD1”). Despite having long been identified as a critical component for proper CFTR function, NBD1 has been considered “undruggable,” and none of the currently approved CF therapies directly stabilizes NBD1. Worldwide revenue for approved CFTR modulators was approximately $10 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $15 billion by 2029. Leveraging more than a decade of our co-founders’ research on NBD1, we are advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in the NBD1 domain. Approximately 90% of people with CF carry at least one copy of the F508del genetic mutation. We believe stabilizing NBD1 is central to unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for CF patients. We have employed biophysical, cell-based and virtual screening campaigns and extensive use of structural biology to guide the optimization of novel small molecule NBD1 stabilizers. We are conducting ongoing Phase 1 trials of our two highly potent NBD1 stabilizers, SION-719 and SION-451, evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (“PK”) profile of single and multiple ascending doses in healthy subjects. These trials are randomized (3:1 active:placebo), doubled-blinded, placebo-controlled and are being conducted in Australia. As of January 14, 2025, five single ascending dose (“SAD”) cohorts and three multiple ascending dose (“MAD”) cohorts of SION-719 have been completed, with over 60 healthy subjects dosed, and six SAD cohorts and three MAD cohorts of SION-451 have been completed, with over 70 healthy subjects dosed. Both SION-719 and SION-451 have been generally well tolerated based on interim Phase 1 clinical data as of the data cutoff date of January 14, 2025. We have established target exposure levels for SION-719 and SION-451 to potentially provide clinically meaningful benefit, if administered as part of a dual combination or as an add-on to the current standard of care (“SOC”), based on our preclinical cystic fibrosis human bronchial epithelial (“CFHBE”) model. In these trials, we have achieved the target concentrations for SION-719 and SION-451 with single and multiple doses. We plan to continue enrolling healthy subjects in additional MAD cohorts. We are also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators designed to work synergistically with our NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function, as seen in preclinical models. In July 2024, we in-licensed three clinical-stage compounds from AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. (“AbbVie”) to expand our portfolio of combination product opportunities, including galicaftor (SION-2222), which targets CFTR’s transmembrane domain 1 (“TMD1”), and has completed Phase 2 clinical trials. In addition, we recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating SION-109, which targets CFTR’s intracellular loop 4 (“ICL4”) region. We plan to evaluate multiple NBD1 stabilizer candidates and complementary modulator candidates and select the most promising candidates to advance into later-stage development. Initially, we intend to evaluate the lead NBD1 stabilizer candidate in combination with the current standard of care, Trikafta, in a proof-of-concept trial. In parallel, we will determine the proprietary dual combination that we believe is optimal to advance into a later-stage clinical trial in CF patients. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in August 2019 under the name Sling Therapeutics, Inc., and changed our name to Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at 21 Hickory Drive, Suite 500, Waltham, MA. We have one subsidiary, Sionna Therapeutics Securities Corporation (f/k/a Sling Therapeutics Securities Corporation), formed in 2020 under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

