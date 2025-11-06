Reviewing Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avolta and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avolta N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld 7.90% 16.38% 12.27%

Volatility and Risk

Avolta has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Avolta pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Avolta and OneSpaWorld”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avolta $15.33 billion 0.50 $117.00 million N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $895.02 million 2.53 $72.86 million $0.71 31.03

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avolta and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avolta 0 0 0 1 4.00 OneSpaWorld 0 0 7 1 3.13

OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than Avolta.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats Avolta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

