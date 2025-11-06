Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%
GLDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 37,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,358. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.