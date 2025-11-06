Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%

GLDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 37,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,358. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

