BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.5 million-$404.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.8 million. BILL also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.110-2.250 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL
BILL Trading Down 4.0%
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BILL declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BILL by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in BILL by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in BILL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
