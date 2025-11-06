Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Genpact also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.610 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on G. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 3,492,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,599. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

