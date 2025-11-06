Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,757. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $468.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.04 and a 200-day moving average of $404.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNMBY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.