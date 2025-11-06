Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,253.56 billion.
Daikin Industries Price Performance
Shares of Daikin Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Daikin Industries has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.
About Daikin Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daikin Industries
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.