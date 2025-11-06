Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,253.56 billion.

Daikin Industries Price Performance

Shares of Daikin Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Daikin Industries has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

