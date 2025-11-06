Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Leatt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Leatt Trading Down 18.0%

OTCMKTS LEAT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Leatt has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.00.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

