Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.8350, with a volume of 335619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

