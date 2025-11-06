Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $133.13 and last traded at $129.7730, with a volume of 347600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

