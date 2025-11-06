Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.3150, with a volume of 227025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 549.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 361.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $48,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $60,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

