Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 923,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 308,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
