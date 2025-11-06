Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 1,441,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,743. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,801.52. The trade was a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $524,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,434.54. The trade was a 90.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,741 shares of company stock worth $10,507,792. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 255.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

