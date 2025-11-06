Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Releases Earnings Results

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 47.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 196,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,870. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.6899 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

