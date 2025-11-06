Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.250 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 693,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,590. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $917.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The company had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.