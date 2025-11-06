American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 67.35% and a negative net margin of 1,090.07%.The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,274. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Battery Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,323 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

