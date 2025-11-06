Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

11/3/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $630.00 to $632.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $639.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $650.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $640.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $682.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $637.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

10/30/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $640.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $630.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $640.00 to $655.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $640.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/28/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $640.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/28/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $675.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/27/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

10/27/2025 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $586.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Arete Research from $710.00 to $730.00.

10/27/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $643.00 to $648.00.

10/24/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/24/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/22/2025 – Microsoft was given a new $560.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

10/22/2025 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $550.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $680.00 to $682.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Arete from $700.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Microsoft had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $582.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $595.00 to $625.00.

9/20/2025 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.