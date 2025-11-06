LSI Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $631.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $613,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 421,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,904.04. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,877.52. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 94,780 shares of company stock worth $2,198,983 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,592,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.