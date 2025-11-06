Diversified Healthcare Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:DHCNL)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 13,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,731. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.78 million for the quarter.

