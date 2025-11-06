UWM Holdings Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect UWM to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 20,819,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,093. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

UWM Company Profile

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $843.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.