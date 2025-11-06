Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of -175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -154.4%.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 5,598,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

