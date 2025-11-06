Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.93. 2,024,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,685. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $163.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

