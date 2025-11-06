Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.76 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

